Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban could not mediate between Russia and Ukraine to end the 28-month war, a task he said could only be undertaken by world powers such as China, the US or EU.

Orban visited Kiev and Moscow for talks last week and met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, describing his unexpected trip to Beijing as the third leg of a "peace mission".

As world leaders prepare to head to a NATO summit which starts on Tuesday in Washington, Zelenskyy said only powerful economies or countries with armed forces much stronger than Russia's could manage the task of mediation.

"Are there many such countries around the world? Not many. I believe the US, and China are such countries. And the EU, not one country, but the whole EU. This could really be an intermediary mission," he told a news conference during a visit to neighbouring Poland.

