"Let no child die in Gaza": Call to the world from children in TRNC
Dozens of children has visited the TRNC Assembly to express solidarity with Palestinian children in Gaza.
The students read poems at the TRNC Republican Assembly, calling on the world, "Let no child die in Gaza."/ Photo: AA / Photo: AA Archive
July 10, 2024

Sixty children from a school in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has visited the TRNC Assembly to express solidarity with Palestinian children in Gaza.

Organising a representative session in the TRNC Assembly on Wednesday, the children called on the world "to not let children die in Gaza."

After the visit, Deniz Erdal, one of the students participating in the meeting in the General Assembly, said they were saddened to learn about Israel's attacks on civilians in Gaza.

"15,350 children have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza since October 7, 2023," said Erdal, adding that they wanted to make their voices heard against the killing of children by war and hunger.

The students read poems at the TRNC Republican Assembly, calling on the world, "Let no child die in Gaza."

Solidarity with Gaza

Parliament Speaker Zorlu Tore emphasised the significance of the children's efforts to come to parliament in solidarity with Palestinian children. He stated that brutality is continuing in Palestine and criticised Europe, the US, and the UN Security Council (UNSC) for not stopping these attacks.

"146 countries recognise the state of Palestine, but Palestinian children and people are being massacred. Only Türkiye recognises us. But no one can touch us," stated Tore, expressing appreciation for Türkiye's contribution to their freedom.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023.

Nearly 38,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and at least 88,241 others injured, according to local health authorities.

