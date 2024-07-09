For the past few years, when Instagram and Facebook users published a post mentioning the word "Shaheed", their phone screens lit up with a swift notification: a warning that their content was removed for violating community standards. The ban was so restrictive that ‘Shaheed' ended up accounting for the largest number of content removals on the company's platforms as a single word or phrase. Recently, a policy review by Meta has led to the repeal of the blanket ban.

On July 2, Meta released a statement welcoming a recommendation by its Oversight Board to lift the indiscriminate censorship of the word’s usage on its social media platforms, acknowledging that the approach thus far has been "overbroad". In March, the Oversight Board had noted that the ban “substantially and disproportionately” restricted free expression.

The decision follows a year-long investigation which concluded that among all censored words or phrases, the word “shaheed” accounted for the largest number of content removals on the company's platforms as a single word or phrase.

Meta previously categorised any use of "shaheed" in reference to individuals it deemed "dangerous" as a violation of its guidelines, interpreting it as an endorsement for violence. The criteria for designating individuals as dangerous, however, has remained unclear.

In its Policy Advisory Opinion recommendations update, Meta acknowledged that “Shaheed'' is used in various contexts in different cultures, religions, and languages across the world. “At times, this approach may result in us removing some content at scale that was never intended to support terrorism or praise violence,” according to the announcement.

Thus, to account for this nuance, the tech giant said that content mentioning the word is now only removed if it is accompanied by other indications of violence.

“Currently, we treat the word “shaheed” as explicit praise when used in reference to a designated individual, and we remove this content when we’re aware of it. We do not remove the word "shaheed" on its own or when used to reference non-designated individuals,” the website of the company’s Transparency Center read.

The indications of violence in question include instances where “one or more of three signals of violence are present: a visual depiction of an armament/weapon, a statement of intent or advocacy to use or carry an armament/weapon, or a reference to a designated event” as well as “when the content otherwise violates Meta's policies,” as outlined in the statement.

The true meaning of the word “Shaheed”