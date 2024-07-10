The timing says it all.

Two key summits were held around the world this week - one in Kazakhstan and the other in Washington, DC, as duelling powers closed ranks with allies and set their agendas for the months and years ahead.

At the first conference, the recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders' summit in Astana, China and Russia vowed to strengthen their economic, political and security engagement with Eurasian allies.

Meanwhile at the second summit, members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have been meeting in Washington this week to deepen security engagement with Asian partners, hoping to counter China and Russia's growing assertiveness on the world stage.

The SCO was initially founded in 2001 by China, Russia and Central Asian states to counter terrorism and promote shared security interests. Today, it includes India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus. As China and Russia's relations with the West become increasingly strained, both allies are keen to reorient the SCO towards countering the West.

In his address to the SCO, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a "new architecture of indivisible security and development" in Eurasia, and criticised the West for promoting Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models. Russia sees the SCO as an important forum to deflect Western criticism from its war in Ukraine, and has warned against future US military presence in the region.

China shares that sense of resistance. It is pitching the SCO as an alternative bloc that challenges Western dominance in the international system, and has baulked at US influence in the global economy.

Can Russia and China's bid for closer economic, political and security engagement with the SCO succeed?

Shared interests

There is considerable optimism on the economic front.

China and Russia are already stepping up negotiations to settle more SCO trade in local currencies. Alternative payments were among the top agenda items at this year's summit, and reflect a major push by China to establish an "SCO financing platform" that gives its currency precedence over the dollar.

Central Asian countries would back these negotiations because many of their companies have come under stringent US sanctions in recent times. Earlier in the year, the US Treasury placed Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan-based companies on the Russia sanctions list, making it imperative to limit adverse exposure to the dollar if they hope to bolster export competitiveness within the SCO.

Russia's burgeoning trade with SCO states is another trigger for increased de-dollarisation. Trade between Moscow and SCO countries reportedly surged to $333 billion last year, and over 90 percent of Russia-SCO payment settlements involved national currencies.

This is important because China and Russia are vying for economic influence in Central Asia, and see a move away from the US dollar as an important means to boost their developmental offerings under SCO.