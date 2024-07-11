On the International Day of Remembrance on the Srebrenica Genocide, Türkiye Ministry of National Defence has paid tribute to the victims who were brutally massacred 29 years ago.

The ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Turkish Armed Forces continues their relentless operations against terrorism. In the last week alone, 28 terrorists were neutralised.

Since January 1, 2024, a total of 1,355 terrorists, including 632 in northern Iraq and 723 in northern Syria, have been neutralised.

Weapons and materials were seized during operations in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq.

With unprecedented measures in place, 338 individuals attempting to cross borders illegally were apprehended in the past week, including 3 terrorist organisation members.

Additionally, 929 individuals were prevented from crossing. Since January 1, a total of 6,367 individuals have been apprehended, and 64,362 prevented from crossing illegally. Over 38 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized in recent operations.

F-16 Procurement

During the NATO State and Government Leaders Summit in the United States, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, who accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed questions regarding the status of the F-16 discussions.

According to the ministry sources, contracts have been signed, and detailed work continues through meetings between delegations.

"This process involves many factors, and technical details will also be discussed during the summit. The specifics of the decisions made will be shared with the public in due course," sources said.