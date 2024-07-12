German aid organisations have accused the government of blocking much-needed medical help for severely wounded children from Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 38,000 people since last October.

Around 40 medical facilities agreed to treat children from Gaza in Germany and cover the costs, but the foreign and interior ministries have hindered their efforts citing alleged security concerns, according to public broadcaster ARD on Friday.

Aid organisations such as the Cologne-based Refugees Foundation, together with other NGOs and the German Society for Plastic Surgery, had committed to medical help for these children for months.

They organised donations for flights, visa applications and the full reimbursement of hospital expenses.

But ultimately the campaign was stopped temporarily because the ministries did not support the entry of one accompanying adult per child.

Some children awaiting treatment died

German government circles were quoted as saying that the mother or father of the wounded Palestinians children accompanying them for medical treatment could pose a "security threat" as they may support or sympathise with Hamas, the Palestinian group involved in the October 7 cross-border incursion in Israel.