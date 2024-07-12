Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope for positive outcomes from the recent summit NATO leaders' summit in Washington, DC, marking NATO's 75th anniversary.

Turkish President Erdogan affirmed that Nato allies uphold international law amidst the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, which has persisted for nearly two and a half years, he said on X on Friday.

"Türkiye has been working intensively since day one to bring an end to this war, the devastating effects of which we all feel together and which threatens our collective security," he said.

President Erdogan highlighted alliance's in-depth discussions on defence issues during the summit's first session and and criticised existing barriers and restrictions in defence trade between NATO allies. He reiterated Türkiye's sensitivities and expectations on this matter.

Addressing the fight against terrorism, Erdogan called on NATO allies to show solidarity and condemned the relations some Nato members have with terrorist organisations such as the PYD-YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK.

"We cannot accept the distorted relationship that some of our allies have established with the PYD-YPG, the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organization," he stated. He urged a shift away from policies harming NATO's unity and integrity.

Calls for more pressure on Netanyahu govt

Erdogan also drew attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, criticising Israel's actions and its partnership with NATO.