Algeria's Culture Ministry has announced that it is suspending all major art festivals this summer in solidarity with Gaza which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since October.

A statement by Culture Minister Soraya Mouloudji on Friday said the ministry will instead intensify activities that express the country's solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Mouloudji said the decision comes from Algeria's supportive fixed position toward "the Palestinian cause and its brave legitimate struggle against Zionist brutality."

The ministry organises several major art festivals every summer, including the Timgad International Cultural Festival in Batna in eastern Algeria and the Kazif International Festival in the capital of Algiers.