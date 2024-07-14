US President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is scrambling for a new strategy after an assassination attempt on Republican rival Donald Trump in western Pennsylvania, including deciding to call off attacks on the former president for now.

Within hours of Saturday's shooting, Biden's campaign was pulling down television ads and suspending other political communications, including those that had highlighted Trump's May conviction in New York state court on felony charges relating to hush money paid to an adult star to avert a scandal before the 2016 US election.

Rather than attacking Trump in the coming days, the White House and the Biden campaign will draw on the president's history of condemning all sorts of political violence including his sharp criticism of the "disorder" created by campus protests over Israel’s war on Gaza, according to campaign officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Biden's advisers had hoped to tamp down recent calls from some of his fellow Democrats and others that he step aside and let another candidate represent the party in the November 5 election, sharpening his focus on the dangers he has said Trump presents to US democratic norms as well as Trump's false statements that he won the 2020 election.

"This changes everything," one campaign official said of the assassination attempt. "We're still assessing. Making the case against Trump, drawing that split screen, will get much harder."

"The president is trying to lower the temperature," the official added.

The Biden campaign officials said they expect that the assassination attempt will lower the pressure from congressional Democrats for Biden, 81, to step aside in the race amid concerns about his fitness for office.