WORLD
3 MIN READ
Georgian president calls on top court to annul foreign influence law
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is seeking to annul a controversial law forcing groups receiving foreign funding to register as foreign agents, which has faced criticism for undermining Georgia's EU membership bid.
Georgian president calls on top court to annul foreign influence law
Critics say Georgia's new law threatens EU membership aspirations. / Photo: AFP
July 15, 2024

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has asked the country's top court to annul a controversial "foreign influence" law that has sparked mass protests and condemnation from the West.

Initiated by the ruling Georgian Dream party, the law was adopted in May despite weeks of unprecedented street protests and warnings it would undermine Tbilisi's bid for EU membership.

The law, which critics have compared to repressive Russian legislation used to silence dissent, forces groups receiving at least a fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "organisations pursuing the interests of a foreign power".

On Monday, the pro-Western President Zurabishvili filed a complaint to Georgia's constitutional court asking it "to suspend the law's enactment and to annul it definitively", her parliamentary secretary, Giorgi Mskhiladze, told reporters.

He called the law "unconstitutional" because it contradicts a provision requiring the authorities to "take all measures within the scope of their competence to ensure the full integration of Georgia into the European Union and NATO".

Lawmakers earlier overrode a veto by Zurabishvili to pass the law.

RelatedEU suspends Georgia's accession over controversial 'foreign influence' law

'Incompatible' with Georgia

Recommended

Zurabishvili, a fierce critic of the ruling party, has called on the opposition to form a united front ahead of parliamentary elections in October.

The Georgian government has defended the law as only aimed at boosting transparency of NGOs' foreign funding.

But the ruling party has faced widespread accusations that it is derailing the country from its path towards EU membership and leading it back towards Russia's orbit.

The desire for EU and NATO membership is enshrined in Georgia's constitution and is supported by more than 80 percent of the population, according to opinion polls.

Brussels has warned the law is "incompatible" with Georgia's prospects to join the bloc, for which it is now a candidate.

In June, EU leaders decided to put Georgia's accession process on hold.

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on "individuals who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia" and launched a comprehensive review of bilateral ties.

RelatedGeorgians protest for last time before copycat Russian bill becomes law
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'