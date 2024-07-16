The UN has warned of a deeply institutionalised system of forced labour in North Korea, which in some cases could amount to the crime against humanity of enslavement.

In a damning report on Tuesday, the United Nations rights office detailed how people in the reclusive and authoritarian country were "controlled and exploited through an extensive and multi-layered system of forced labour".

"The testimonies in this report give a shocking and distressing insight into the suffering inflicted through forced labour upon people," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

"These people are forced to work in intolerable conditions — often in dangerous sectors with the absence of pay, free choice, ability to leave, protection, medical care, time off, food and shelter," he said.

Many faced regular beatings and women were "exposed to continuing risks of sexual violence", he added.

The rights office relied on a range of sources for the report, including 183 interviews conducted between 2015 and 2023 with victims and witnesses who escaped North Korea and were living abroad.

"If we didn't meet the daily quota, we were beaten and our food was cut," said one victim cited in the report.

'Shock Brigades'

The latest allegations follow a landmark report published by a UN team of investigators a decade ago which documented forced labour among other rampant rights abuses such as deliberate starvation, rape and torture in North Korea.

Tuesday's report zeroed in on an institutionalised system, with six different types of forced labour, including during the country's 10-year minimum military conscription.

There were also compulsory state-assigned jobs and the use of revolutionary "Shock Brigades", or state-organised groups of citizens forced to carry out "arduous manual labour", often in construction and agriculture, the report said.