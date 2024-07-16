WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel bombed five UN-linked Gaza schools in 10 days: UNRWA
UNRWA reports that five UN schools in Gaza have been bombed by Israeli forces in the past 10 days, resulting in significant damage and putting civilian lives at risk.
Israel bombed five UN-linked Gaza schools in 10 days: UNRWA
Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens as Israeli forces bomb five UN schools. / Photo: UNRWA
July 16, 2024

A total of five schools affiliated with the UN and its agencies have been hit by Israeli bombs in Gaza in the last 10 days, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

"Yesterday in Gaza City, an @UNRWA school sheltering families was hit," the agency wrote on X on Tuesday.

"The day before, one of our schools was hit in Nuseirat," it added.

"Five UN schools have been hit in the last 10 days," the UNRWA lamented.

It said: "9 months in, the relentless, endless killings, destruction & despair continue," adding that no one is safe in Gaza.

Recommended

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Besides killing more than 38,000 Palestinians since then, the military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine. It has also triggered a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

RelatedUN report reveals 212 Gaza schools 'directly hit' by Israel since Oct.7
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'