A total of five schools affiliated with the UN and its agencies have been hit by Israeli bombs in Gaza in the last 10 days, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

"Yesterday in Gaza City, an @UNRWA school sheltering families was hit," the agency wrote on X on Tuesday.

"The day before, one of our schools was hit in Nuseirat," it added.

"Five UN schools have been hit in the last 10 days," the UNRWA lamented.

It said: "9 months in, the relentless, endless killings, destruction & despair continue," adding that no one is safe in Gaza.