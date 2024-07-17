Record-breaking heat wave has swept across Europe. The Italian health ministry placed 12 cities under the most severe heat warning on Tuesday as a wave of hot air from Africa baked southern Europe and the Balkans and sent temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with the worst still to come.

Croatia reported the highest-ever temperatures of the Adriatic Sea, with the thermometer reaching nearly 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) at the southern walled city of Dubrovnik, the country’s most popular tourism spot. In Serbia, the state power company reported record consumption on Tuesday due to the use of air conditioning.

Municipal authorities in several southern European and Balkan cities took measures to look after elderly people in particular as civil protection crews fielded calls for water-dropping aircraft such as Canadairs to douse wildfires that raged in southern Italy and North Macedonia.

"It’s hellishly hot," said Carmen Díaz, a tourist from Madrid who was trying to keep cool with a fan at lunchtime in Rome. "These fans help a little too, but it’s really hot."

In Greece, municipalities made air conditioned spaces available to the public. Certain forms of outdoor work were banned, such as manual labour, deliveries and construction, during the hottest time of the day when temperatures reached 40 C.

Temperatures were expected to hit 42 C on Wednesday and Thursday in several countries. Spain’s national weather service said thermometers could reach 44 C in the southern Guadalquivir river basin in the coming days.

To beat the heat, Rome's zoo made plans to offer popsicle respite for the animals later this week when temperatures were expected to top 38 C.

"A suffering planet"

For those flocking to the Eternal City's Coldplay concerts this week, there were no such icy treats.

"It really feels like we are in an oven with a hair dryer pointed at us," said Patrizia Valerio, who had just arrived in Rome from Varese for the band's final performance Tuesday night.

Fellow concert-goer Mattia Rossi was more philosophical, noting that the freak storms that hit Italy earlier this summer as evidence of climate change wreaking havoc on the southern Mediterranean's weather systems.

"These are all symptoms of a planet that is suffering in my opinion," Rossi said.

In Albania, where temperatures were expected to hit 42 C, a 72-year-old man was found dead at his farm in Memaliaj, 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of the capital Tirana and the cause of the death is believed to be the heat, the local Panorama portal reported. There was no immediate confirmation by health authorities.

In Tirana itself, streets and cafes seemed almost empty, with the few people out and about using umbrellas to shade themselves. High temperatures and winds were fanning wildfires from the south to the north in recent weeks.