Friday, July 19, 2024

1819 GMT —Hamas has called for "immediate" international action to end Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories after the top UN court ruled it was illegal.

A statement from the group, welcomed the ruling from the International Court of Justice, saying it puts "the international system before the imperative of immediate action to end the occupation".

1848 GMT — Maldives welcomes ICJ advisory opinion on Palestine

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has welcomed the advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel's occupation of Palestine.

Muizzu on X said the ICJ advisory opinion “attests to the aspirations of the Palestinian people embedded in their rightful pursuit of statehood and self-determination."

1848 GMT — Palestinian man succumbs to his wounds from Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man has succumbed to wounds from Israeli fire he sustained several months ago near Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said Yamen Ahmed Asfour, 22, from the town of Arraba, south of Jenin, was shot by the Israeli forces on Jan. 17.

Asfour was treated at the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin but his condition remained critical until he was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

1843 GMT — Egypt, Kuwait welcome ICJ advisory opinion on Israeli occupation

Egypt and Kuwait have expressed their support for the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which affirmed the Palestinian right to self-determination and called for the evacuation of Israeli settlements on occupied lands.

1843 GMT — Russian Middle East envoy urges restraint amid growing tension

Russian foreign minister's special envoy to Middle East, Vladimir Safronkov, has urged restraint amid growing tension between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah.

Safronkov made the statement during his meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut during which they discussed the situation in southern Lebanon, the Gaza war and the stalled peace process, according to a statement by Mikati's office.

The Russian envoy called on all parties to exercise restraint and revive the peace process.

1830 GMT — Spain welcomes ICJ's advisory opinion on 'unlawful' Israeli occupation

Spain has welcomed the advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that termed Israel's occupation of Palestine as "unlawful."

"The ruling includes important pronouncements from the Court on the illegality of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and settlements, among other aspects," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1827 GMT — Jordan welcomes ICJ ruling on illegality of Israel's occupation of Palestine

Jordan has welcomed an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that termed Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories illegal under international law.

"It is a clear ruling on the side of Palestinian people’s right to justice, freedom and statehood," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement on his X account.

1602 GMT — Palestine welcomes ICJ ruling on Israeli occupation

The Palestinian presidency has welcomed an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967 is unlawful.

In a statement, the presidency described the decision as "a triumph for justice," and "reaffirmation of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, their land and their statehood."

The statement noted that the ICJ's ruling is a response to the Israeli parliament's resolution on Thursday that rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state.

It urged the international community "to compel Israel, the occupying power, to fully and immediately end its occupation (...) without conditions or exceptions."

1626 GMT — Gazaceasefire close to the goal line, Blinken says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said a long-sought ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was within sight, saying negotiators were "driving toward the goal line."

Blinken told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado that Hamas and Israel had agreed to the ceasefire framework outlined by US President Joe Biden in May after a lot of pushing and diplomacy, but said that some issues needed to be resolved.

1609 GMT — EU, Palestinian Authority agree on emergency financial support

The EU and Palestinian Authority have agreed on emergency financial support to address Palestinians' most urgent financial needs amid the ongoing devastating Israeli war on Gaza.

“The European Commission and the Palestinian Authority have signed a Letter of Intent which sets out a strategy for addressing the critical budgetary and fiscal situation of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian economy, whose structural vulnerabilities have been exacerbated by the consequences of the war in Gaza and much-needed pending developments and reforms,” the commission said in a statement.

As the first step, short-term emergency financial support, worth $435 million, will be given to the Palestinian Authority to address its most urgent financial needs and support its substantial and credible reform agenda.

1555 GMT — Rights group highlights violence by Israeli forces, illegal settlers in occupied West Bank

A major rights group has highlighted the escalating violence by Israeli forces and illegal settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) revealed that 228 Palestinians, including 51 children, were killed in attacks by Israeli forces or illegal settlers and over 1,000 were displaced during the first half of 2024.

Commenting on the findings, Ana Povrzenic, NRC’s country director in Palestine, said: “The data indicates that Israeli forces are deploying unwarranted use of lethal force against Palestinian civilians.”

1526 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu criticises ICJ decision

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the occupation of Palestinian territories, describing it as “absurd.”

“The Jewish people are not occupiers in their own land, including in our eternal capital Jerusalem nor in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), our historical homeland,” Netanyahu said on X.

“No absurd opinion in The Hague can deny this historical truth or the legal right of Israelis to live in their own communities in our ancestral home,” he added.

1525 GMT — ICJ considers Palestinians' right to have 'independent and sovereign state'

ICJ considers Palestinians' right to have an "independent and sovereign state" living side by side in peace with Israel would contribute to regional stability

1324 GMT — Palestinian territories are single territorial unity — ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has declared that, from a legal perspective, the occupied Palestinian territory is a "single territorial unity" that must be preserved and respected.

The ICJ also stressed that the Hague regulations are now part of customary international law, making them binding on Israel.

Furthermore, the top United Nations court ruled that Israel's settlement policy and use of natural resources in the occupied Palestinian territories violate international law.

The World Court emphasised that the protections afforded by the Human Rights Convention remain in force during armed conflicts or occupations.

The ICJ noted that occupation is intended to be a temporary measure, driven by military necessity and cannot confer sovereignty to the occupying power.

1231 GMT — Germany concerned over Israel’s rejection of Palestinian state

Germany has expressed deep concern over the Israeli parliament's rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“The resolution contradicts several UN Security Council resolutions.

Israel is distancing itself from the overwhelming majority of the international community and isolating itself,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told media representatives in Berlin

1228 GMT — EU condemns Israel's resolution against establishment of Palestinian state

The EU has condemned the Israeli parliament's recent resolution opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state, emphasising that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to peace and security in the Middle East.

“There is a strong consensus in the international community that the only sustainable solution that will bring peace and security to the Middle East is the two-state solution,” the bloc said in a written statement.

The EU reaffirms its commitment to achieving lasting peace through a two-state solution as outlined by the UN Security Council Resolutions 2735, 2728, 2720, and 2712, ensuring both Palestinians and Israelis can live in safety and dignity, the statement noted.

1225 GMT — Ireland says 'Israel cannot veto establishment of a Palestinian State'

Ireland has said that "Israel cannot veto (the) establishment of a Palestinian State."

“Appalled by Knesset resolution opposing Palestinian State even if part of negotiated settlement w/ Israel,” Martin wrote on X.

“Israel cannot veto (the) establishment of a Palestinian State. Only the two-state solution can provide lasting peace for Israel & Palestine Full support to HRVP statement,” he added, referring to a statement from EU High Representative Josep Borrell, in which he said the EU “deplores the resolution.”

1207 GMT — Israel kills at least 12 in central Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and 10 others were injured in an Israeli attack targeting central Gaza.

In a statement, the al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia in northern Gaza said they have received the bodies of at least seven Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli attack on two houses in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The hospital added that 10 more Palestinians were injured in the Israeli attack.

