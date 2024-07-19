French athletes have been barred from wearing the hijab, or Muslim headscarf, at the Paris Olympic Games.

France imposed the ban on its national team players as it prepares to host the Games from July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera initially announced the ban on September 24, 2023.

A few days later, Oudea-Castera, who was a guest of the French political show Dimanche en Politique, confirmed that no woman in her country's delegation would wear a headscarf during the Paris Olympics.

Following the announcement of the ban, Marta Hurtado, the spokeswoman for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said in a statement on Sept. 26 that the ban was not right.

“No one should impose on a woman what she needs to wear or not wear," Hurtado said.

“Discriminatory double standard”