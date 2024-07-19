WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye applauds ICJ ruling on Israeli oppression and occupation
"Israel should end its presence in Palestinian territories as soon as possible and compensate for the damage it has caused," asserts Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye applauds ICJ ruling on Israeli oppression and occupation
The ICJ in its opinion said Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land is "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible." / Others
July 19, 2024

Türkiye has endorsed a recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling about Israel's atrocities against Palestinians, saying the court has legally confirmed that Tel Aviv is implementing policies of occupation and oppression.

As stated in the ICJ’s advisory opinion, “Israel should end its presence in Palestinian territories as soon as possible and compensate for the damage it has caused,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The international community is obligated to adopt a determined and strong stance to put an end to Israel's unlawful practices,” the statement added.

The foreign ministry further noted that Türkiye has supported the process at the ICJ by providing written and oral contributions to the advisory opinion.

“We will continue to strive to ensure that the crimes committed against Palestinians, including acts amounting to genocide currently imposed on the people of Gaza, do not go unpunished,” the ministry added.

Recommended

The ICJ, in its opinion, said Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land is "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."

​​​​​​​In late 2022, the United Nations General Assembly had adopted a resolution requesting the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967.

That encompassed how the policies and practices of Israel affect the legal status of the occupation, and what are the legal consequences that arise for all states and the UN from this status.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'