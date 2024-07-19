WORLD
3 MIN READ
Panel reviewing US war in Afghanistan holds first public hearing
The panel's hearing came just over a month before the third anniversary of the chaotic final US troop withdrawal that ended America's longest war.
Panel reviewing US war in Afghanistan holds first public hearing
The 16-member commission, which was set up more than two years ago but began work less than a year ago. / Photo: Reuters archive
July 19, 2024

A commission created by Congress to conduct an independent review of the 20-year US war in Afghanistan held its first public hearing, pledging to be "unflinching" in examining how and why key decisions were made and who made them.

But, while accountability "is centrally important, our focus is less on assigning credit or blame than on extracting and applying its lessons" for future conflicts, said co-chair Colin Jackson on Friday.

The panel's first public hearing came just over a month before the third anniversary of the chaotic final US troop withdrawal that ended America's longest war as the Taliban came back to power in Kabul.

Some 800,000 US servicemembers served in Afghanistan following the US-led invasion following Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the United States.

During the war, 2,238 US servicemembers died and nearly 21,000 were wounded. Independent estimates put the number of Afghan security forces and civilians killed at more than 100,000.

The 16-member commission, which was set up more than two years ago but began work less than a year ago, is to deliver its report by August 2026.

RelatedOn pullout anniversary, Biden seeks to pass law on US residency for Afghans
Recommended

'In pursuit of answers'

Jackson, a former Pentagon official who served as a civilian advisor to the US military in Afghanistan, noted that it was the first time that Congress had "called for a comprehensive in-depth study of an American war".

"This will mean taking a hard look at what we did right and what we did wrong," he told the hearing at the headquarters of the Veterans of Foreign War, an advocacy group.

"We need to ask hard questions, especially probing the key decisions in the war, how they were made, and why," he continued. "We will be unflinching in pursuit of answers."

The first witness, former US Ambassador Ronald Neumann, urged an examination of how policy decisions were implemented.

A Vietnam War veteran, Neumann said "almost no valid lessons were carried" from that conflict to Afghanistan.

Such lessons included doing away with short tours for top officers, which he said stunt the transfer of knowledge to successors and are "the institutional equivalent of a frontal lobotomy."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'