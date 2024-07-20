WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli air strike kills pregnant woman in Gaza, baby miraculously survives
The baby boy, though in stable condition, experienced oxygen shortages and was placed in an incubator at Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza.
Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza has recently received an influx of injured patients from Gaza City. / Photo: AFP
July 20, 2024

An Israeli air strike has killed a pregnant woman in Gaza, but her baby miraculously survived after the mother’s body was rushed to a hospital delivery room, medical officials said.

The baby boy was in stable condition but had suffered oxygen shortages and was placed in an incubator at Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, said Dr Khalil Dajran.

The mother, Ola el Kurd, 25, had previously survived an Israeli air strike four months ago that killed her parents and some of her siblings. She was nine months pregnant at the time of her death.

She was among seven people killed in an Israeli strike that slammed into the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Her husband, Anas Yassin, was wounded in the same strike and was being treated at the hospital same hospital as his son, his first child. The boy yet to be given a name.

Two Israeli strikes in Nuseirat on Friday killed 14 people, including el Kurd, an Associated Press journalist and hospital officials said.

Seven of the dead, including three women and two children, were taken to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al Balah, and seven bodies were taken to Al Awda Hospital.

Israel ongoing intense air, land and sea bombardments on Gaza has killed upwards of 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, wounding over 89,000 and displacing the majority of the 2.3 million residents in the tiny coastal enclave.

