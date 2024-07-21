CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Twisters' movie bags $80.5M at US box office
"Twisters" whips up $30 million more than analysts expected initially and makes for the biggest opening of a live-action movie yet this summer.
'Twisters' movie bags $80.5M at US box office
This film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, does not include any of the original characters and introduces a new crowd of storm chasers. / Photo: AP
July 21, 2024

Moviegoers have run toward the tornadoes this weekend, propelling "Twisters" to a blockbuster opening.

The standalone sequel to the 1996 hit made $80.5 million in ticket sales from 4,151 theatres in North America, according to studio estimates on Saturday.

That’s about $30 million more than analysts expected initially and makes for the biggest opening of a live-action movie yet this summer.

Its overperformance recalled "Oppenheimer’s" debut last year on the same weekend.

There are some similarities: the studio, Universal, and the numbers.

But there are also important differences: “Oppenheimer” was 3 hours long, R-rated ("Twisters" is PG-13) and historical, not to mention the collective enthusiasm around its release date companion, “Barbie.”

"Twisters," meanwhile, is a franchise. It may not be a direct sequel to “Twister” but it is benefiting from the brand recognition.

RelatedDisneyland workers threaten strike action over wages, treatment

Critics mixed but mostly positive

Recommended

The original Jan de Bont-directed film starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton was a financial hit at the time and has only become more beloved over the years.

This film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, does not include any of the original characters and introduces a new crowd of storm chasers.

It opened last weekend in some markets internationally and continued its expansion this weekend. Globally, its total earnings is estimated to be $574.4 million.

The Universal, Warner Bros and Amblin production cost an estimated $200 million to produce and millions more to promote.

Part of the push included a country music-heavy soundtrack, with a new Luke Combs single “Ain't No Love in Oklahoma” which has racked up more than 56 million audio streams.

Critics were mixed but mostly positive about the 2-hour thriller.

Audiences gave it an enthusiastic A- CinemaScore and 4.5 stars on PostTrak, suggesting word of mouth will be good.

Also of note: 24 percent of moviegoers polled by PostTrack said actor Glen Powell was a main draw.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz