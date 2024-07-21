Moviegoers have run toward the tornadoes this weekend, propelling "Twisters" to a blockbuster opening.

The standalone sequel to the 1996 hit made $80.5 million in ticket sales from 4,151 theatres in North America, according to studio estimates on Saturday.

That’s about $30 million more than analysts expected initially and makes for the biggest opening of a live-action movie yet this summer.

Its overperformance recalled "Oppenheimer’s" debut last year on the same weekend.

There are some similarities: the studio, Universal, and the numbers.

But there are also important differences: “Oppenheimer” was 3 hours long, R-rated ("Twisters" is PG-13) and historical, not to mention the collective enthusiasm around its release date companion, “Barbie.”

"Twisters," meanwhile, is a franchise. It may not be a direct sequel to “Twister” but it is benefiting from the brand recognition.

Critics mixed but mostly positive