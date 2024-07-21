WORLD
Countdown to Biden’s withdrawal: From debate missteps to catching Covid-19
Here's a timeline of what transpired from April, when Biden agreed to debate Trump, until the day of his withdrawal from the race.
Countdown to Biden’s withdrawal: From debate missteps to catching Covid-19
Many senior Democratic Party leaders had lost faith in Biden's ability to govern as he struggled to convince his colleagues that he was in good health, eventually withdrawing from the race on Sunday.   / Photo: AFP
July 21, 2024

April: Biden agrees to debate Trump in a Howard Stern interview, despite allies' concerns.

May 15: Biden's team arranges two debates with CNN, first set for June 27.

June 4-27: Biden's extensive travel schedule leaves him exhausted.

June 21: Biden heads to Camp David for intensive debate preparation.

June 27: Biden performs poorly in the debate against Trump, appearing tired and incoherent.

June 27: Biden's team reveals he has a cold during the debate.

June 28: Immediate fallout as media and allies express concerns over Biden's performance.

July 2: Calls for Biden to step down intensify; Rep. Lloyd Doggett breaks ranks.

July 2: Jim Clyburn suggests Kamala Harris and a potential "mini-primary."

July 5: Biden's interview with Stephanopoulos fails to quell dissent.

July 9-12: NATO summit gaffes; Biden confuses names of key leaders.

July 13: Trump is shot during a rally, galvanising Republican support.

Mid-July: Biden contracts COVID-19, isolating and contemplating the campaign's future.

July 21: Biden ends reelection campaign following strategic missteps and health concerns.

