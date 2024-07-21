As Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the US presidential race on Sunday, putting doubts and concerns of his fellow Democrats to rest, his party faces a significant challenge ahead to rally behind his successor Kamala Harris, whom he endorsed as the next presidential nominee. Biden, a central figure in the American political establishment and a known supporter of wars and military interventions, leaves behind a troubling legacy of enabling bloodshed in various parts of the world.

A US federal court recently dismissed a case accusing President Joe Biden and senior officials of complicity in Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

While the court emphasised the procedural limits of its jurisdiction, US District Court Judge Jeffrey White urged Biden and his colleagues to consider the human rights implications of their unwavering support for Israel, noting the International Court of Justice's suggestion that Israel’s actions could amount to genocide.

This highlights a significant part of Biden's legacy: a history marked by endorsing foreign interventions and expanding national security powers.

War hawk

Biden's career is marred by his endorsement of foreign interventions and expanding national security powers. Unlike his predecessors who occasionally took antiwar stances, Biden has consistently advocated for military interventions right from his early career.

He voted for the Iraq War and the Afghanistan conflict and later supported NATO's expansion, provoking tensions with Russia. Biden’s record on foreign policy includes supporting military interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan, and NATO’s expansion eastward.

He also advocated for military intervention in Darfur in 2007. On some rare occasions, however, he has taken antiwar positions such as opposing the first Gulf War.

Biden’s strong ties to Israel date back decades. Known as one of Israel’s staunchest allies in Congress, he has consistently defended Israeli interests, even described himself as a Zionist.

His unflinching support to Israel has helped secure financial and military backing for Tel Aviv, even at the cost of straining US relationships in the Middle East.

Biden’s presidency reflected his entrenched pro-Israel stance, maintaining a pattern of shielding Israel from international criticism despite growing discontent among Democratic voters and progressive leaders.

Biden has been a reliable advocate for expanding the national security state. As Barack Obama’s vice president, he contributed to widening government powers in the name of national security.

Even before this, Biden's “tough on crime” stance because contentious in light of civil liberties. He is remembered for his role in endorsing a legislation that undermined core legal protections, such as the crime bill he worked on in 1993 that reduced prisoners’ rights to file habeas corpus petitions.

In 1991, Biden introduced bills allowing tech companies to give law enforcement access through “back doors”, which meant weakening encryption. Concerned programmers were quick to notice a flaw in Biden's approach, which spurred them to develop email encryption.

After the Oklahoma City bombing, Biden introduced the Omnibus Counterterrorism Act, which expanded government powers to detain suspects and conduct surveillance, measures echoed in the Patriot Act post-9/11.

Biden played a significant role in shaping the Patriot Act, which granted extensive surveillance powers to law enforcement. He lamented that the act didn’t go further, regretting the removal of provisions allowing police to conduct emergency surveillance without a court order.

Biden’s support for the militarisation of domestic law enforcement includes championing programs that armed local police forces and expanded their role in drug enforcement.

While Biden occasionally opposed expansions of surveillance, such as voting against FISA amendments in 2007 and 2008, his overall record shows him as an unreliable champion of civil liberties. His ACLU scorecards reflect this inconsistency, with high ratings during politically advantageous times and lower scores otherwise.

“Joe Biden Democrat”

Defeating Trump in 2020, his arrival as president was seen as reprieve for a nation exhausted by former administration and pandemic, Douglas Brinkley, a historian at Rice University, tells Associated Press.

“He was a perfect person for that moment,” said Brinkley, noting that Biden proved in the era of polarisation that bipartisan lawmaking was still possible.