China will "monitor" all supply missions of "living necessities" to a Philippine warship in the disputed waters, Beijing has said.

Beijing’s statement came on Monday after Manila announced it had reached a "provisional agreement" for rotation and resupply missions to its beached naval ship BRP Sierra Madre on the Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

However, Manila has not released details of the pact, which was reached after several rounds of talks following clashes between Chinese and Filipino personnel at sea in recent weeks.

'Humanitarian spirit'