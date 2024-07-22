WORLD
Israeli attacks on Khan Younis kill at least 70 more Palestinians
Israeli army forced Palestinians living in the city's eastern neighbourhoods to evacuate, with residents seen fleeing their areas on foot and by carts amid the bombings.
In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that “the presence of multiple military operations and rocket fire from the eastern part of Khan Younis has made staying there dangerous.” / Photo: AA
July 22, 2024

At least 70 Palestinians have been killed and more than 200 wounded by Israeli fire on the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

The ministry said on Monday that some of the wounded were in a "dangerous condition".

Earlier, it had been reported 37 people had been killed and 120 others injured in Israeli bombardment in the city’s eastern neighbourhoods.

The Israeli army ordered Palestinians living in the eastern neighbourhoods in Khan Younis to evacuate immediately, with residents seen fleeing their areas on foot and by carts amid Israeli bombing, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Nasser Medical Complex in the city called on residents “to urgently donate blood” for the injured amid a severe shortage of blood units.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that "the presence of multiple military operations and rocket fire from the eastern part of Khan Younis has made staying there dangerous."

Attack on 'safe zone'

Two weeks ago, the Israeli army killed at least 90 Palestinians and injured 300 others in attacks on Al Mawasi area near Khan Younis, which was designated by the military as a "safe zone."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the massacre, saying the attack targeted the commander of Hamas’ armed wing Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, and his deputy.

There was no Israeli confirmation, however, of the commander’s death.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,900 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

