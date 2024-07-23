US Vice President Kamala Harris has said she has secured the broad support needed to become the Democratic Party's nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

"I look forward to formally accepting nomination soon," Harris said on Monday, adding that she is "proud" to have enough delegates for the Democratic party.

According to an Associated Press tally, Harris had 2,214 delegates by Monday night, well beyond the simple majority needed to clinch the nomination on the first ballot.

Speaking to campaign staff in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris acknowledged the "rollercoaster" of the last several weeks but expressed confidence in her new campaign team.

"It is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win," she said.

She promised to "unite our Democratic Party, to unite our nation, and to win this election."

Quick rise