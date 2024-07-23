Ukraine's foreign minister has arrived in China for talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to achieve a "fair peace" in the war with Russia and also to discuss bilateral relations, he said.

Dmytro Kuleba's visit on Tuesday is the first by a high-ranking Ukrainian official since Russia's full-scale February 2022 attack, which China, the world's second-largest economy, has not publicly condemned.

Kuleba said he would hold "extensive, detailed, substantive negotiations" with his Chinese counterpart, but did not say when the talks would happen. He said earlier his trip would continue until Thursday.

"We must avoid competition between peace plans. It is very important that Kiev and Beijing conduct a direct dialogue," he wrote in a statement on Instagram, announcing his arrival in China.

Various peace initiatives have emerged in recent months ahead of a US election in November that could see the return to the White House of former president Donald Trump who has threatened to cut vital aid flows to Ukraine. The United States under President Joe Biden has been Ukraine's biggest backer.

Related China's Xi has a peace plan for Ukraine. What's in it?

Peace proposal