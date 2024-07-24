Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told his Chinese counterpart that his government did not believe Russia was ready for "good faith" negotiations to end the war, his ministry has said.

Kuleba's statement to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi came on Wednesday as he visited China for talks starting Tuesday with an ally of Russia's.

China presents itself as a neutral party in the war, insisting that the only way to end it is by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

It says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations, though it is a key political and economic partner of Russia, with NATO members branding Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the war.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Kuleba told Wang that Kiev was prepared to negotiate with Russian representatives when Moscow is willing to hold talks "in good faith".

"Dmytro Kuleba reiterated Ukraine's consistent position that it is ready to negotiate with the Russian side at a certain stage, when Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith, but stressed that currently there is no such readiness on the Russian side, " the ministry said on Wednesday.

It cited Kuleba as saying: "I am convinced that a just peace in Ukraine is in China's strategic interests, and China's role as a global force for peace is important".

Related Ukraine's top envoy arrives in China to discuss 'fair peace' with Russia

First senior official visit

Kuleba is the first senior Ukrainian official to visit China since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022.