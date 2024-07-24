The UK government led by the newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer has decided to do away with the controversial use of a barge—a long, flat-bottomed boat often used for cargo transportation—to house asylum seekers off the south coast of England.

Scrapping the contentious barge, officially named Bibby Stockholm, is part of the Labour government’s planned overhaul of the UK’s immigration system. Scheduled to be disbanded towards the end of 2024, the measure is expected to save the UK government $26 million next year.

Here’s a quick look at why the barge was put in place in 2023 and how the unusual measure drew widespread condemnation from human rights groups.

Controversial, from day one

Even before its passage, the Illegal Migration Bill—which envisaged the use of the vessel to keep asylum seekers from occupying costly brick-and-mortar accommodations at government expense—drew objections from many British parliamentarians.

Detaining the people who crossed the English Channel in small boats on the proposed barge for an extended period of time would violate the country’s international human rights commitments, they said.

In particular, the British parliament’s joint committee on human rights claimed that the legislation breached “a number of the UK’s international human rights obligations” and risked violating many others.

The Conservative government led by former premier Rishi Sunak introduced the measure to discourage asylum seekers from taking rickety, small boats to reach English shores from northern France.

His decision came after more than 45,000 people crossed the Channel to Britain in 2022, a dangerous trip that takes the lives of “several” asylum seekers every year.

Used as a means to curb migration, the vessel houses up to 500 asylum seekers. Surrounded by 20-foot-high fences and a heavy metal gate, the barge has 222 cabins on three levels.

University of Cambridge Professor Irit Catz called the barge a “floating concentration camp” that’s an “appalling disgrace” and one of the “most horrid examples of refugee architecture worldwide”.

The UK’s Fire Brigades Union (FBU) termed the barge a “death trap” and “another accident waiting to happen”.

“Vessels like this are not designed for large numbers like this,” said an FBU official, noting that the government was bent upon using the barge for more than double the original capacity of 222 people.