Türkiye is ready to be part of a guarantor mechanism to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict if an agreement on a two-state solution is reached, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Speaking on Wednesday, Fidan further warned that without the immediate implementation of the two-state solution, a fourth Gaza war is inevitable.

"We will be perpetually entangled in conflicts," he stressed, adding that ceasefire in Palestine "doesn't align" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political objectives as he has another agenda.

Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza, now in its 292nd day, has killed at least 39,145 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 90,257 others, with more than 10,000 people estimated to be buried under the debris.