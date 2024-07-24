TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ready for guarantor role in Israel-Palestine peace efforts
Without the immediate implementation of two-state solution, fourth Gaza war is inevitable, warns Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Last year, Ankara proposed a multilateral guarantor system for the Israel-Palestine conflict. / Photo: AA Archive
July 24, 2024

Türkiye is ready to be part of a guarantor mechanism to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict if an agreement on a two-state solution is reached, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Speaking on Wednesday, Fidan further warned that without the immediate implementation of the two-state solution, a fourth Gaza war is inevitable.

"We will be perpetually entangled in conflicts," he stressed, adding that ceasefire in Palestine "doesn't align" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political objectives as he has another agenda.

Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza, now in its 292nd day, has killed at least 39,145 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 90,257 others, with more than 10,000 people estimated to be buried under the debris.

Recommended

PKK in Iraq, Syria

On Türkiye's fight against PKK/YPG terror groups, Fidan said that PKK is spreading across Iraq like "a cancer cell."

"This ceased to be our problem, but has now become a security issue for Iraq," he noted.

As for the terror group's presence in Syria, the foreign minister said: "We need to fight against PKK/YPG and return oil and energy resources it controls to the Syrian people."

