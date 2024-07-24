TÜRKİYE
Türkiye opens earthquake monitoring station in Azerbaijan
The station is the newest step in the "deep-rooted and strong cooperation" between the countries.
A depth of 100 metres was dug for the station, with two high-sensitivity earthquake sensors placed in the well. / Photo: AA Archive
July 24, 2024

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has opened its first earthquake monitoring station abroad in Azerbaijan.

"Our first 'Derinkuyu' earthquake monitoring station abroad started operating in Shusha city of friendly and brotherly country Azerbaijan," AFAD said on X on Wednesday.

It added that the station is the newest step in the "deep-rooted and strong cooperation" between the countries.

Earthquakes occurring in every part of the world can be monitored at the station, which was completed in cooperation with AFAD and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

A depth of 100 metres was dug for the station, with two high-sensitivity earthquake sensors placed in the well, which was protected with steel pipes.

The sensors record both ground speed and ground acceleration and can even record high-precision micro vibrations free from surface noise.

