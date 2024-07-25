Paris is counting down the hours to what promises to be the most ambitious Olympics opening ceremony in history, set to unfold on the River Seine in just a few hours.

The show on Friday will see up to 7,500 competitors sail down a six-kilometre stretch of the Seine on 90 boats, accompanied by a performance blending French culture and Olympic values that organisers promise will be spectacular.

Compared to the Covid-blighted Tokyo Olympics, where the Games were delayed by a year and opened in an empty stadium, the Paris ceremony will take place in front of 300,000 spectators and an audience of VIPs and celebrities from around the world.

The line-up of performers is a closely guarded secret but US pop star Lady Gaga and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura — the most listened-to French-speaking singer in the world — are expected to be among them.

The ceremony will take place amid an unprecedented security operation.

Central Paris has been turned into a fortress, with metal barriers along both banks of the Seine.

Seine: snipers, and sights

Police snipers are set to be positioned at every high point along the route, with an assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump on July 13 helping focus minds.

Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 6,800 athletes will parade on boats on the Seine River for 6 kilometers. This will start the ceremony, not mark the end of it, another break from tradition.

The parade starts at the Austerlitz Bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and follows the course of the Seine from east to west. It makes its way around two islands in the centre of the city before passing under several bridges and gateways.

Athletes aboard the boats will get glimpses of several Olympic venues including La Concorde Urban Park (3X3 basketball, breaking, BMX freestyle cycling, skateboarding), Invalides (archery, athletics — marathon finish, road cycling — time trial start) and the Grand Palais (fencing, taekwondo).

The parade ends at the Iena Bridge, which links the Eiffel Tower on the left bank of the Seine to the Trocadero district on the right bank. The ceremony’s finale is at the Trocadero.

There, among other ceremonial procedures, French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver opening remarks.

Scandal-hit Canadians

Rafael Nadal, a two-time gold medallist whose career has been plagued by a series of injuries, suffered a thigh injury in training at Roland Garros.

"I can't guarantee anything, that he won't play or he will play," said Nadal's coach Carlos Moya.