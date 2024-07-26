TÜRKİYE
Türkiye aims to become dialogue partner of ASEAN
"We want to fully utilise our existing potential in both traditional and new areas of cooperation," top Turkish diplomat Fidan says.
Hakan Fidan meets his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on the margins of the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. / Photo: AA Archive
July 26, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed that Ankara aims to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"This will allow us to have a more inclusive and structured dialogue and cooperation with ASEAN," said Fidan, who is in Vientiane, Laos' capital, for the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership on Friday.

The top diplomat added that Türkiye has developed a bilateral policy agenda encompassing political dialogue and development-focused regional cooperation with its international partners, including ASEAN.

"We want to fully utilise our existing potential in both traditional and new areas of cooperation. It is the right time to diversify our collaboration and extend its scope," Fidan said, noting ASEAN's central role in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean.

Stressing that rising energy costs, increasing inflation, and the impending global food crisis necessitate more transparent, equitable, and inclusive international cooperation, Fidan highlighted that the Asia-Pacific region faces unique geopolitical and geo-economic challenges.

"Türkiye is promoting regional ownership and supporting effective multilateralism in this complex landscape. This is because peace and development are mutually reinforcing processes," he said.

Shortcomings of the international order

The Turkish foreign minister further pointed out that the international order faces systematic shocks and disruptions, saying: "As competition between major powers intensifies, complex geopolitical equations emerge."

Touching on the reverberating effects of the war in Ukraine to exhibit that "distance does not protect us from aftershocks," Fidan underlined that Palestinians are being forced to endure a relentless Israeli onslaught in the meantime.

Pointing out that Israel continues to violate international law, offend the conscience of humanity, and undermine peace and stability with its atrocities, Fidan warned against the potential escalation of tensions.

"Israel's blatant challenge to international law, including UN Security Council resolutions and interim measures from the International Court of Justice, highlights the shortcomings of the current international order," he said.

