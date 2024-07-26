Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed that Ankara aims to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"This will allow us to have a more inclusive and structured dialogue and cooperation with ASEAN," said Fidan, who is in Vientiane, Laos' capital, for the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership on Friday.

The top diplomat added that Türkiye has developed a bilateral policy agenda encompassing political dialogue and development-focused regional cooperation with its international partners, including ASEAN.

"We want to fully utilise our existing potential in both traditional and new areas of cooperation. It is the right time to diversify our collaboration and extend its scope," Fidan said, noting ASEAN's central role in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean.

Stressing that rising energy costs, increasing inflation, and the impending global food crisis necessitate more transparent, equitable, and inclusive international cooperation, Fidan highlighted that the Asia-Pacific region faces unique geopolitical and geo-economic challenges.

"Türkiye is promoting regional ownership and supporting effective multilateralism in this complex landscape. This is because peace and development are mutually reinforcing processes," he said.