Venezuela is poised for a presidential election this Sunday, as voters face a crucial choice: re-elect President Nicolas Maduro or give the opposition a chance to implement their promises and reverse the ruling party’s policies.

Historically fractured opposition parties have coalesced behind a single candidate, giving the United Socialist Party of Venezuela its most serious electoral challenge in a presidential election in decades.

Maduro is being challenged by former diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who represents the resurgent opposition, and eight other candidates.

Supporters of Maduro and Gonzalez marked the end of the official campaign season on Thursday with massive demonstrations in the capital, Caracas.

Here are some reasons why the election matters to the world:

Migration impact

The election will impact migration flows regardless of the winner.

The instability in Venezuela for the past decade has pushed more than 7.7 million people to migrate, which the UN's refugee agency describes as the largest exodus in Latin America’s recent history.

A nationwide poll conducted in April by the Venezuela-based research firm Delphos indicated that about a quarter of the people in Venezuela were thinking about emigrating. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. However the emigration in masses if proven correct as polls suggets, might pose an increased risk to Venezuala's economy that is willing to gain momentum in the aftermath of presidential election.

Opposition leader absent

The most talked-about name in the race is not on the ballot: Maria Corina Machado. The former lawmaker emerged as an opposition star in 2023.

She faces a ban on her candidacy but has thrown her support behind Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, a former ambassador who has never held public office, helping a fractious opposition unify.

They are campaigning together on the promise of economic reform that will lure back the millions of people who have migrated since 2013.

Gonzalez began his diplomatic career as an aide to Venezuela’s ambassador in the US in the late 1970s. He was posted to Belgium and El Salvador, and served as Caracas’ ambassador to Algeria.

His last post was as ambassador to Argentina during Hugo Chávez’s presidency, which began in 1999.

What are Maduro's chances?

Maduro faces an economic crisis caused by a drop in oil prices and other issues.