WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump seeks to strike a balance on Gaza — Arab American leader
Former US president's intentions are unequivocal, with a commitment to pursuing a two-state solution and achieving peace in Middle East, Bishara Bahbah, Chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, tells TRT World.
Trump seeks to strike a balance on Gaza — Arab American leader
After his meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister on Friday, former President Trump delivered remarks at Turning Point Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida. / Photo: AFP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
July 27, 2024

In a series of high-stakes political moves, former US President Donald Trump is seen as reaffirming his dedication to the Middle East peace process and a two-state solution during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

The meeting at the Mar-a-Lago club, which saw Trump launch a broadside against his political rivals, highlighted his resolve to tackle the region's enduring conflicts should he return to the White House, according to Arab American leaders.

Dr. Bishara Bahbah, National Chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, provided insight into Trump's diplomatic strategy in the wake of the Friday meeting, during an exclusive interview with TRT World.

"Trump is trying to strike a balance here. When he said, 'Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu....', he was emphasising his focus on making peace in the Middle East. His public statements may sometimes be vague, but his intent is clear. The release of the letter (from President Mahmoud Abbas) was done by Trump himself to highlight this balance," Bahbah explained.

"Desire for two-state solution"

He continued, "Trump has consistently expressed his desire for a two-state solution, which is crucial. His commitment to this plan is evident, even if his statements are sometimes broad. It’s clear and he has told us in private also that he firmly believes that (two-state solution) is the only viable path to peace in the region."

Pertinently, Trump did not request the meeting with Netanyahu; instead, it was the Israeli leader who sought it. Bahbah suggested that Netanyahu’s approach was strategic, aiming to position himself advantageously given Trump’s strong likelihood of winning the upcoming presidential election.

"Netanyahu, in his usual manipulative manner, sought the meeting at a different location, but Trump insisted on hosting him at his own venue," Bahbah noted.

Recommended

The Arab American leader also criticised Biden administration’s handling of the Israeli war on Gaza, drawing a stark contrast with the previous administration.

"The comparison is quite stark. On one hand, we have a president who moved the embassy to Jerusalem. On the other, we have an administration with a record of causing severe suffering in Gaza. The destruction and loss of life in Gaza under Biden's watch cannot be compared to mere symbolic gesture by Trump," Bahbah asserted.

RelatedTrump launches broadside against rivals as he meets Netanyahu in Florida

"Harris is electioneering"

Talking about Vice President Kamala Harris, Bahbah suggested that her recent statements on Gaza are politically motivated.

"Harris' statements on Gaza are pure electioneering. She is targeting key swing states and trying to appeal to Arab and Muslim American voters, who are aware of her role in the current administration’s policies.

"Her staff has already started contacting Arab and Muslim Americans in states like Michigan, Minnesota, and Arizona. And we're aware of those contracts. You know, she's trying to set up meetings and so on."

Many in the Arab American community see through these tactics, he says.

"Our constituency is smart. They can see through someone who's trying to win a vote," Bahbah concluded.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'