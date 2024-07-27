Saturday, July 27, 2024

1926 GMT — At least two Palestinians were killed and 28 others injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

2148 GMT — Protests in Berlin, Stockholm condemn Israel's attacks on Gaza

Thousands of demonstrators have protested in support of Palestine in Berlin and in front of the US Embassy in Stockholm, condemning Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Around 1,500 gathered in front of the Platz der Luftbrucke metro station in the Tempelhof district to protest Israel's attacks before marching toward Kreuzberg in the German capital.

The demonstrators carried signs and banners with slogans such as "Germany finances, Israel bombs", "Stop the genocide" and "No to the occupation of Gaza".

2124 GMT — Lebanese Druze leader warns about Israel's attempt to 'incite strife'

Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt has warned about Israel’s efforts to “incite strife” in the region after it accused Hezbollah of being involved in the shelling of the town of Druze in Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights.

Jumblatt said in light of Hezbollah’s statement denying any involvement in the attack on Druze, “We reiterate our warning and alertness to what the Israeli enemy has long been working on—to incite strife, fragment the region, and target its components,” as reported by Lebanon’s National News Agency.

“We have previously thwarted this (Israeli) scheme, and now that it has reemerged, we remain vigilant alongside the resistance and all fighters confronting Israeli aggression and occupation.”

1847 GMT — Israel army says 'will prepare response' against Hezbollah

The Israeli military has said that it "will prepare a response" against Hezbollah after the occupied Golan Heights incident.

"We will prepare for a response against Hezbollah, we will act," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

1847 GMT — Lebanon condemns 'violence against civilians' after occupied Golan Heights incident

The Lebanese government has condemned "all acts of violence and aggression against civilians" after Israeli authorities reported 11 killed in the occupied Golan Heights by rocket fire they 'blamed on Hezbollah".

"Targeting civilians is a flagrant violation of international law and goes against the principles of humanity," a government statement said, calling "for an immediate cessation of hostilities".

1838 GMT — Israel approaching all-out war against Hezbollah, Lebanon: Katz

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz has said that Tel Aviv was approaching an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon after the occupied Golan Heights incident, Axios reported.

"The Hezbollah attack today crossed all red lines, and the response will be accordingly. We are approaching the moment of an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon," Katz told Axios. Hezbollah has denied any role in the attack.

Meanwhile, Axios has also reported citing US officials that Washington is highly concerned about the possibility of the occupied Golan Heights incident leading to an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.

1827 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu expedites return from Washington

Israeli Premier Netanyahu has decided to expedite his return from Washington following the Majdal Shams incident, his office has said.

1659 GMT — Several killed in occupied Golan Heights, Hezbollah denies hand

At least 11 were killed, and 37 were injured as a missile allegedly from southern Lebanon hit Majdal Shams in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli authorities have claimed.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah denies the attack, saying it “has no connection to the attack on Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights,” Anadolu reported, citing sources from the Lebanese group.

1626 GMT — Security source says four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike

An Israeli strike on south Lebanon has killed four fighters of Iran-backed group Hezbollah, a security source said.

"Four Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli strike on the village of Kfar Kila," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Hezbollah, which has exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since the Gaza war erupted last October, confirmed the deaths of four of its fighters.

1543 GMT — Israel sends updated proposal for Gaza truce deal to US: report

Israel delivered its updated proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and poisoner swap deal to the United States, Axios has reported, citing an Israeli senior official and two other sources with knowledge of the issue.

1534 GMT — Two Palestinians killed, 28 others injured in Israeli strike in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians were killed and 28 others were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

1524 GMT — Irish PM criticises Israel over deadly school strike

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has accused Israel of "unconscionable violence" after the Health Ministry in Gaza said an Israeli strike on a school had killed 31 people.

"This latest attack on a school by the Israeli military is a further demonstration of brutal, unconscionable violence," Harris said in a statement.

"Targeting an area populated with displaced families is inhumane and despicable," he added.

1512 GMT — Hamas’ military wing claims killing, injuring Israeli soldiers in Gaza clashes

Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has claimed its fighters killed and injured Israeli soldiers trying to infiltrate the Tel Al Hawa neighbourhood in southern Gaza City.

The Brigades fighters engaged a Zionist infantry force using machine guns and hand grenades in the Tel Al Hawa neighbourhood, causing deaths and injuries among them, the group said in a statement.

In another statement, Hamas’ armed group said it targeted an Israeli troop carrier in Tel Al Hawa “with a Yassin 105 shell, resulting in deaths and injuries.”

1333 GMT — Gaza tunnels are ‘spider web’, say Israeli officials

Israeli officials have characterised the tunnels in Gaza as a "spider web," indicating that the Israeli army remains unaware of their full extent even after more than nine months since the ground invasion started on Oct. 27, Israeli media has reported.

In a detailed report, Israeli Channel 12 cited an unnamed Israeli security official as saying: "It's like a spider web: if you cut one tunnel, alternative tunnels will automatically appear and this can continue."

The channel also quoted another security official who stated: "We still do not have a complete understanding of the tunnel network, and we lack a firm and absolute control over the entire tunnel project.”

1307 GMT — Hamas condemns Israeli attack on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas has condemned the Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Deir al Balah, central Gaza that killed at least 31 people and wounded many more.

In a statement, the group said the Israeli army is showing "total disregard for humanitarian principles" by striking a site meant to be a “safe place for displaced persons.”