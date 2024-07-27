Australia's foreign minister called on Myanmar's junta to "take a different path" from its bloody crackdown on dissent, saying the situation in the war-torn country is "not sustainable".

Penny Wong made the comments at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting on Saturday, where the crisis in ASEAN member Myanmar has divided the bloc.

The country was plunged into a civil war after the military seized power in a coup in 2021.

Weeks after it seized power and launched a crackdown on dissent the junta agreed to a five-point peace plan with ASEAN but has failed to implement it.

"Myanmar is deeply concerning, we see it in the economy, instability, insecurity, deaths," Wong told journalists at a press conference.

"The message I want to send to the military regime is 'this is not sustainable for you and your people'."

"We urge them to take a different path and reflect the five-point consensus."

Related ASEAN ministers meet in Laos amid Myanmar, South China Sea tensions

'Non-political representatives'

The junta has been barred from high-level ASEAN meetings over its crackdown on dissent.