The Turkish parliament approved a Presidential motion to deploy the military in Somalia for two years to support security against terrorism and other threats under the Türkiye-Somalia defence cooperation agreement.

The motion, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Türkiye has been providing training, assistance and advisory support in Somalia for more than 10 years to ensure security and stability and to help restructure that country’s defence and security forces to combat terrorism.

The motion highlights that since 2009, the Turkish army has been actively supporting international efforts to combat piracy, armed robbery and maritime terrorism in the Gulf of Aden, off the coast of Somalia (excluding Somali territorial waters), the Arabian Sea and adjacent regions.

The support is based on the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Maritime Navigation and the UN Security Council resolution of Dec.16, 2008.

The mandate was most recently extended by the Turkish parliament on Jan. 17 for another year.