BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Kamala Harris' presidential campaign raises $200M in one week
Kamala Harris pulled in her first $100M in just 36 hours after Biden's announcement, according to her election campaign as the 100-day sprint to the US election begins.
Kamala Harris' presidential campaign raises $200M in one week
Harris is the first Black woman and Asian American to serve as vice president. / Photo: AP
July 28, 2024

US Vice President Kamala Harris' election campaign has raised $200 million and signed up 170,000 new volunteers in the week since she became a presidential candidate.

US President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid on Sunday last week and endorsed Harris for the November vote against Republican former President Donald Trump.

"In the week since we started, Kamala Harris has raised $200 million. 66 percent of that is from new donors. We have signed up 170,000 new volunteers," Harris' deputy campaign manager, Rob Flaherty, posted on X.

Harris has secured support from most delegates to the Democratic National Convention, likely ensuring she will become the party's nominee for president next month.

Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American to serve as vice president, pulled in her first $100 million in the 36 hours after Biden's announcement, her office said.

Harris' takeover has re-energised a campaign that had faltered badly amid Democrats' doubts about Biden's chances of defeating Trump or his ability to continue to govern had he won.

Recommended
RelatedKamala Harris surpasses support needed to become Democratic party's nominee

100 days: US election enters the homestretch

Meanwhile on Sunday, the 100-day sprint to the US election began, the final act of a campaign transformed by an assassination attempt and the stunning exit of Biden.

Mitch Landrieu, a campaign co-chair, said on MSNBC that Harris "had one of the best weeks that we've seen in politics in the last 50 years".

RelatedWhere does Kamala Harris stand on key foreign policy issues?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks