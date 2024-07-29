The disciplinary committee of South Africa's ruling ANC has decided to expel former president Jacob Zuma for leading a rival group into elections in May, several media reported Sunday, citing a leaked document.

The decision, which has not been formally announced, was taken after disciplinary proceedings launched against the still-popular ex-leader earlier this month.

"The charged member is expelled from the ANC," says the leaked document, also seen by AFP, that is dated July 29.

"The charged member has the right to appeal to the National Disciplinary Committee of appeal within 21 days."

The African National Congress suspended the scandal-tainted ex-leader in January, a month after he endorsed the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

MK cut into the ANC's share of votes in the May 29 elections, taking third place with 14.5 percent. Zuma now leads the party, which has 58 lawmakers in the 400-seat National Assembly.

The ANC managed 40 percent in the May vote — its weakest score since it came to power three decades ago to replace the apartheid government.