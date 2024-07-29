WORLD
South Africa's Zuma faces expulsion from ANC for leading rival group
Expulsion decision, revealed through a leaked document, could end Zuma's ANC membership pending a potential appeal.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma held an election rally ahead of the elections to be held on 29 May at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa on May 18, 2024. / Photo: AA
July 29, 2024

The disciplinary committee of South Africa's ruling ANC has decided to expel former president Jacob Zuma for leading a rival group into elections in May, several media reported Sunday, citing a leaked document.

The decision, which has not been formally announced, was taken after disciplinary proceedings launched against the still-popular ex-leader earlier this month.

"The charged member is expelled from the ANC," says the leaked document, also seen by AFP, that is dated July 29.

"The charged member has the right to appeal to the National Disciplinary Committee of appeal within 21 days."

The African National Congress suspended the scandal-tainted ex-leader in January, a month after he endorsed the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

MK cut into the ANC's share of votes in the May 29 elections, taking third place with 14.5 percent. Zuma now leads the party, which has 58 lawmakers in the 400-seat National Assembly.

The ANC managed 40 percent in the May vote — its weakest score since it came to power three decades ago to replace the apartheid government.

Recommended

Since 1959

Barring a successful appeal against the ruling, Zuma could have his ANC membership terminated, several media reported.

He joined the ANC via its youth league at the age of 15 in 1959.

Elected South African president in 2009, Zuma was forced from office in 2018 under the cloud of corruption allegations and was replaced by long-term rival, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The 82-year-old still carries considerable political clout in South Africa, even enjoying support within some factions of the ANC.

Many believed his political career would end when he was sentenced to 15 months in jail in June 2021 after refusing to testify to a panel probing allegations on financial corruption and cronyism under his presidency.

His imprisonment triggered riots that sparked South Africa's worst episode of violence since the fall of apartheid, leaving more than 350 dead.

He spent only two months behind bars and was released for health reasons, after which Ramaphosa commuted his sentence.

SOURCE:AFP
