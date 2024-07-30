Apple has relied on chips designed by Google rather than industry leader Nvidia to build two key components of its artificial intelligence software infrastructure for its forthcoming suite of AI tools and features, an Apple research paper published on showed.

Apple's decision to rely on Google's cloud infrastructure is notable because Nvidia produces the most sought-after AI processors.

Including the chips made by Google, Amazon.com and other cloud computing companies, Nvidia commands roughly 80 percent of the market.

In the research paper published on Monday, Apple did not explicitly say that it used no Nvidia chips, but its description of the hardware and software infrastructure of its AI tools and features lacked any mention of Nvidia hardware.

Apple did not comment on Monday.

The iPhone maker said that to train its AI models, it used two flavors of Google's tensor processing unit (TPU) that are organised in large clusters of chips.

To build the AI model that will operate on iPhones and other devices, Apple used 2,048 of the TPUv5p chips. For its server AI model, Apple deployed 8,192 TPUv4 processors.

Nvidia does not design TPUs but rather focuses its efforts on so-called graphics processing units (GPUs) that are widely used for AI efforts.