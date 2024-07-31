Since Tuesday evening until early Wednesday, the Middle East has witnessed two assassinations, including that of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike on a southern suburb of Beirut and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced early Wednesday that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli air strike targeting his residence in Tehran.

"Hamas mourns to our great Palestinian people, to the Arab and Islamic nations, and to all the free people of the world, the martyr, the Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, who was killed in a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president," it said in a statement on Telegram.

However, no immediate comment has been made by Israel on the incident.