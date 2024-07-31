WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two high-profile assassinations within 12 hours rock Middle East
Before Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed, Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr died in a separate attack in Lebanon.
Two high-profile assassinations within 12 hours rock Middle East
The assassinations come amid an ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza for more than nine months. / Photo: AA
July 31, 2024

Since Tuesday evening until early Wednesday, the Middle East has witnessed two assassinations, including that of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike on a southern suburb of Beirut and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced early Wednesday that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli air strike targeting his residence in Tehran.

"Hamas mourns to our great Palestinian people, to the Arab and Islamic nations, and to all the free people of the world, the martyr, the Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, who was killed in a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president," it said in a statement on Telegram.

RelatedHamas says leader Ismail Haniyeh killed by Israel in Iran

However, no immediate comment has been made by Israel on the incident.

Recommended

The Israeli army also claimed Tuesday that it killed key Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in a drone strike.

The fate of the Hezbollah leader, however, remains shrouded in mystery following the assassination attempt late Tuesday.

There has been no comment from Hezbollah on the attack so far.

The assassinations come amid an ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza for more than nine months, along with an escalation involving Hezbollah on the southern Lebanese border with the Israeli army.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'