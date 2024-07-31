Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed "deep sadness" over the death of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh following his assassination by Israel in Iran.

"I learned with deep sadness that my dear brother Ismail Haniye was martyred in Iran," Fidan said, adding Haniye devoted his life to the Palestinian cause and to bringing peace and tranquility to Palestine.

"We are witness to the efforts he has made recently to achieve a ceasefire. Even when his family members were massacred by Israel, he never lost his belief in peace," Fidan said. "Ismail Haniye was a figure who became the symbol of the glorious Palestinian resistance. His cherished memory will live on in the just cause of the Palestinian people."

"Israel has no intention of achieving peace"

Earlier, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry also released a statement, condemning Israel for the "heinous" assassination of Haniyeh.

"We extend our condolences to the Palestinian people who have sacrificed hundreds of thousands of martyrs like Haniyeh in order to live in peace in their homeland under the roof of their own state, " the ministry said on Wednesday.

Haniyeh's assassination once again demonstrates that the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no intention of achieving peace, said the ministry.

The ministry also warned that the region will face much larger conflicts if the international community does not take action to stop Israel.

"Türkiye will continue to support the just cause of the Palestinian people," the statement added.

Haniyeh's assassination aims to expand the conflict beyond Gaza to a regional scale, it stated.