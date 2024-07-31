Thousands of Palestinians have been forcibly removed from Gaza, sometimes from bomb shelters, and dragged into detention in Israel, where some have been tortured, and dozens have died, according to a UN human rights office report.

Many of those seized in Gaza since the Israeli war began on October 7 were taken at checkpoints as they fled Israel's military offensive or from the schools and hospitals where they were sheltering, said the 23-page report on Tuesday.

Often, they were blindfolded and shackled before being transported to Israel and placed in "cage-like" military centres and forced to wear nothing but diapers for prolonged periods, it said.

The UN report said 53 detainees died in custody.

"The testimonies gathered by my Office and other entities indicate a range of appalling acts, such as waterboarding and the release of dogs on detainees, amongst other acts, in flagrant violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law," said United Nations High Commissioner Volker Turk in a statement accompanying the report.

The Israeli military has said it is investigating allegations of mistreatment of detainees at facilities in Israel but has declined to comment on specific cases.

It plans a phase-out of the Sde Teiman camp in the Negev desert, which was cited both in the UN report and by Palestinian rights groups as a location of detainee abuse.

Reports of mistreatment of detainees in Israeli prisons have been growing in recent months.

Detainees held naked in cage-like facilities