Türkiye wants to complete negotiations for a free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council by the end of the year, the Turkish Trade Ministry has said, after Ankara hosted the first round of talks this week.

Ankara and the council agreed in March to hold the talks as Türkiye bids to broaden economic ties with the region after diplomatic efforts in 2020 ended years of tensions with Gulf countries.

Turkish Trade Ministry said the parties discussed goods trade, rules of origin, contracting, tourism, and health, and that service trade and steps to facilitate investments were also evaluated.

"The sides have agreed to continue the talks through online meetings and to meet in Riyadh in the second half of the year for a second round of negotiations. The negotiations are aimed to be completed by the end of the year," it said in a statement.

Ankara already has a trade pact, dubbed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, with the UAE.