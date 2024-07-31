TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas
The visit comes in the backdrop of Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination earlier in the day in an air strike in Tehran, heightening the risk of regional conflagration.
Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas
In Gaza, Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas in October. / Photo: AA Archive
July 31, 2024

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Türkiye on August 14-15, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has announced.

"Mr. Abbas, who will meet with our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 14, will address the General Assembly of our Grand National Assembly on August 15," Altun said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also announced the visit by Abbas.

"If there are no setbacks in the coming days, we will invite Mr. Abbas to the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, where he will present the Palestinian cause before the members of parliament," Kurtulmus said.

Extraordinary meeting

Recommended

Kurtulmus also called for an extraordinary meeting of the parliament on August 15 for Abbas's address.

"I call the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye for an extraordinary meeting in order to show our strong support for the Palestinian people and their cause and to ensure that the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people is heard around the world," Kurtulmus said.

The visit comes in the backdrop of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination earlier in the day in an air strike in Tehran, heightening the risk of regional conflagration.

In Gaza, Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since October 7.

Earlier this month, the International Court of Justice in an advisory opinion said Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful and should end.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms