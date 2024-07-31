Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Türkiye on August 14-15, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has announced.

"Mr. Abbas, who will meet with our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 14, will address the General Assembly of our Grand National Assembly on August 15," Altun said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also announced the visit by Abbas.

"If there are no setbacks in the coming days, we will invite Mr. Abbas to the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, where he will present the Palestinian cause before the members of parliament," Kurtulmus said.

Extraordinary meeting