The assassination in Tehran of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, celebrated as a hero for his struggle for the liberation of Palestine and revered by many freedom fighters worldwide for his political career, will spur a response, of which there are various scenarios.

One end of the spectrum, Haniyeh's killing could push the region to the brink of a new comprehensive war. On the other end, Iran may present a muted response.

Regardless of which scenario unfolds, it is clear that Haniyeh, the former prime minister of the Palestinian National Authority, was assassinated by Israel while on a diplomatic mission in Tehran.

This assassination, intended to escalate the conflict in Gaza to a regional scale and hinder peace efforts, highlights critical issues: Iran's security and intelligence failures and Israel's extensive operational capability within Iran.

Is this a new development, or have similar situations occurred in the past?

Israeli intelligence

An analysis of the crises between Iran and Israel in recent years reveals that a significant portion of these have been caused by Israeli assassination and sabotage operations against Iran.

The most recent Israeli air strike on Iran's consulate building in Damascus, Syria, on April 1, 2024, and Iran's retaliatory targeting of Israel with missiles and drones on April 13, 2024, brought tensions between Iran and Israel to the brink of war. However, effective crisis management prevented a full-scale conflict.

When analysing the relations between Iran and Israel, it can be argued that this covert war between the two nations began with Israel's sabotage operations inside Iran and continued with its assassinations in Syria.

Since 2020, Iran has witnessed various sabotage operations carried out by Israel on its territory. The most notable of these operations was the explosion at Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility on July 2, 2020.

In a statement, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said that the cause of the explosion had been determined, but would be announced at an appropriate time for security reasons, raising the likelihood that it was a sabotage operation.

After this explosion, various allegations in the Iranian press claimed that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad has a strong intelligence and operational network inside Iran.

Indeed, the claims that the chief of Israel desk in the Iranian Intelligence Ministry during the presidency of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad turned out to be a Mossad spy; the theft of documents related to Iran's nuclear activities—considered Iran's cosmic secrets—by Mossad in 2018 and their transfer abroad; and Mossad's role in the assassination of key figures in the Iranian nuclear program were presented as evidence of Mossad's high operational capacity within Iran.