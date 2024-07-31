WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from US amid Russian missile strikes
The delivery of the fighter jets marks a significant step in bolstering Ukraine's air defence capabilities against the onslaught of missiles Russia has fired.
Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from US amid Russian missile strikes
The F-16 is specialised in suppressing enemy air defences. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 31, 2024

Ukraine has received the first F-16 fighter jets that it has sought for months to fight back against an onslaught of Russian missile strikes, a United States official confirmed.

Ukraine has been pushing its Western allies for F-16s for Ukraine for months, saying they were critically needed to fight back against the onslaught of missiles Russia has fired against it.

The F-16 is specialised in suppressing enemy air defences.

The West has hesitantly moved toward providing the jets, after previous concerns that arming Ukraine with advanced weaponry would further escalate the war with Russia.

The US has also been training Ukrainian pilots on how to fly the jets and has already graduated the first group of pilots on its operation.

During his visit to Washington earlier this month for the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed NATO allies to remove all limitations on how Western-provided weapons are used, specifically allowing Ukraine to fire Western-provided weapons against an expanded set of Russian targets.

RelatedUS announces $1.7B in new military aid for Ukraine

First tranche of jets

It’s not clear how many jets were provided in the first tranche or which nations provided them.

Recommended

The Ukrainian government has not confirmed receipt of the jets.

US President Joe Biden authorised sending the US-built warplanes to Ukraine in August 2023.

That came after months of pressure from Kiev and internal debate in the US administration where officials feared the move could escalate tensions with the Kremlin.

Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway — all NATO members — have committed to providing Ukraine with more than 60 planes.

That number is dwarfed by the Russian jet fighter fleet, which is estimated to be around 10 times larger.

Ukraine needs at least 130 F-16 fighter jets to neutralise Russian air power, Ukrainian officials say.

F-16s can fly up to twice the speed of sound and have a maximum range of more than 3,200 kilometres (2,000 miles).

The arrival of the jets was first reported by Bloomberg.

RelatedEU transfers $1.6B from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'