Hundreds of far-right and extremist protesters have clashed with police in central London, a day after similar skirmishes took place in Southport, England.

The violent incidents in Southport occurred on Tuesday following misinformation widely spread by extremist, Islamophobic, far-right social media accounts that the suspect in a stabbing attack on Monday in northwest England that killed three young girls and wounded several more children was a Muslim asylum seeker.

"We are aware some protestors have breached conditions on Whitehall," Metropolitan Police said regarding the unrest in Whitehall, London.

"Officers are at the scene and engaging with protestors," they added.

Wednesday's incidents followed the Southport unrest, in which hundreds of protesters who were provoked by members of the English Defense League (EDL) – an anti-Muslim, xenophobic, fascist group — clashed with police after attacking a local mosque with projectiles.

Politicians widely condemned the incident after more than 50 police officers were injured.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the riot as "thuggery" and promised those involved would face "the full force of the law."

On Wednesday, Merseyside Police said in a statement they had "intelligence about other events taking place potentially this evening and the weekend" after the violence last night.

Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the police in Southport "are planning" for fresh incidents, "but we are confident we have sufficient resources here in Merseyside."

A copycat riot also took place in Hartlepool, northeast England, where far-right protesters throwing missiles were seen in social media posts.