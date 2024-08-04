WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel suffers 'soldier shortages' over high casualties in its war on Gaza
Reports suggest that 1,000 soldiers are transferred every month to the Defence Ministry’s rehabilitation department due to injuries sustained in Israel's war in Gaza.
Israel suffers 'soldier shortages' over high casualties in its war on Gaza
The newspaper criticised the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) for going on summer break from July 22 until mid-October without passing legislation to extend mandatory military service. / Photo: AP
August 4, 2024

At least 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed and injured since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza last October 7, according to Israeli media.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Sunday said some 1,000 soldiers are transferred every month to the Defence Ministry’s rehabilitation department due to injuries sustained in the Gaza war.

"The army is suffering from a shortage of at least 10,000 soldiers killed or wounded during the long months of fighting in Gaza,” the daily said.

The newspaper criticised the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) for going on summer break from July 22 until mid-October without passing legislation to extend mandatory military service.

Recommended

“There has been no such a situation in the history of Israel’s war where soldiers fight inside enemy territory, under unfavourable conditions, for 10 consecutive months,” the mother of an Israeli soldier in the army’s Nahal Brigade told Yedioth Ahronoth.

According to the newspaper, female soldiers serving in occupied Golan Heights were unexpectedly informed of an additional four-month extension of their service.

RelatedDebunking Netanyahu's 'lies' on Gaza, Palestinians and Hamas resistance
SOURCE:AA
Explore
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers