At least 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed and injured since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza last October 7, according to Israeli media.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Sunday said some 1,000 soldiers are transferred every month to the Defence Ministry’s rehabilitation department due to injuries sustained in the Gaza war.

"The army is suffering from a shortage of at least 10,000 soldiers killed or wounded during the long months of fighting in Gaza,” the daily said.

The newspaper criticised the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) for going on summer break from July 22 until mid-October without passing legislation to extend mandatory military service.