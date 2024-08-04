At least 30 Palestinians have been killed and scores injured in Israeli air strikes on two schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, the Civil Defence Agency has said.

The attacks targeted the Hassan Salama and al Nasr schools west of Gaza City on Sunday, Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said.

“Around 80 percent of the victims are children,” he added in a statement.

The spokesman called the scenes at the two bombed schools “tragic.”

"There is no longer a safe place in Gaza City, and the (Israeli) occupation does not respect any sanctities,” he said.

On Saturday, at least 16 people were killed when Israeli warplanes hit a school sheltering displaced people in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City.

According to the government media office in Gaza, at least 172 centres housing displaced people have been targeted in Israeli attacks since last October 7, including 152 schools.

“More than 1,040 people have been killed in attacks on schools, and these massacres are part of Israel’s ongoing crimes against our Palestinian people for the 10th consecutive month,” it added in a statement.