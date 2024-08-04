Mali announced on Sunday that it is cutting off diplomatic relations with Ukraine following an admission of Ukrainian involvement in a recent deadly terrorist attack in the West African country.

"The transitional government of the Republic of Mali has learned, with deep shock, of the subversive remarks by which Mr. Andriy Yusov, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, has admitted Ukraine's involvement in a cowardly, treacherous and barbaric attack by armed terrorist groups which resulted in the deaths of elements of the Malian defence and security forces in Tinzaouaten, as well as material damage," said government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga in a statement.

The Malian army admitted on Monday a high death toll following clashes in Tinzaouaten in the north of the country, while the Russian-affiliated Wagner Group supporting the Malian army had confirmed Russian losses and the death of a commander following heavy fighting there.

The comments were reinforced by Yurii Pyvovarov, Ukraine's ambassador to Senegal, who openly and unequivocally displayed his country's support for international terrorism, particularly in Mali, according to Maiga.

'Support for terrorism'